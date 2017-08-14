Migrant arrivals fell 57% in July - Frontex (3)

Rome
14/08/2017
Rome, August 14 - The number of migrants arriving in Italy across the central Mediterranean fell 57% in July compared to June, Frontex said Monday. At 10,160 arrivals, it was the lowest for July since 2014, the EU's border agency said. Total arrivals in Italy over the first seven months of the year were 93,900, more or less the same as the same period last year. Some 2,300 migrants arrived in Spain in July, more than four times up on July 2016. Spain's total in the seven months was around 11,000, more than all of 2016. Italy has recently clamped down on the central Mediterranean route via a code of conduct for NGOs and deals with Libya. Also Monday, the European Commission said the migrant rescue Operation Triton could be boosted if Italy makes such a request.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»
di Emanuele Rigano
Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO
di Nuccio Anselmo
Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio
di Antonio Sangiorgi
Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne
di Francesco Triolo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online