Migrant arrivals fell 57% in July - Frontex (3)

Rome, August 14 - The number of migrants arriving in Italy across the central Mediterranean fell 57% in July compared to June, Frontex said Monday. At 10,160 arrivals, it was the lowest for July since 2014, the EU's border agency said. Total arrivals in Italy over the first seven months of the year were 93,900, more or less the same as the same period last year. Some 2,300 migrants arrived in Spain in July, more than four times up on July 2016. Spain's total in the seven months was around 11,000, more than all of 2016. Italy has recently clamped down on the central Mediterranean route via a code of conduct for NGOs and deals with Libya. Also Monday, the European Commission said the migrant rescue Operation Triton could be boosted if Italy makes such a request.