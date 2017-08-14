Rome

Migrant arrivals fell 57% in July - Frontex (2)

Lowest July since 2014

Migrant arrivals fell 57% in July - Frontex (2)

Rome, August 14 - The number of migrants arriving in Italy across the central Mediterranean fell 57% in July compared to June, Frontex said Monday. At 10,160 arrivals, it was the lowest for July since 2014, the EU's border agency said. Total arrivals in Italy over the first seven months of the year were 93,900, more or less the same as the same period last year. Some 2,300 migrants arrived in Spain in July, more than four times up on July 2016. Spain's total in the seven months was around 11,000, more than all of 2016. Italy has recently clamped down on the central Mediterranean route via a code of conduct for NGOs and deals with Libya.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Paura per Oliver, ma non è la sua "ultima corsa" VIDEO

Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO

di Nuccio Anselmo

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33