Firestarters 'killers' says southern bishop (2)

Naples, August 14 - Italian firestarters are killers, a southern Italian bishop said Monday. The wildfires that have devastated greenery on Vesuvius are the fruit of a "precise plan, a design, a criminal strategy which has caused a drama of incalculable consequences," said Acerra Bishop Antonio Di Donna. He said "there are many ways to kill but in this way they kill the future of whole generations. At least the terrorists of ISIS have the courage to claim their criminal actions, these people don't". Many of the wildfires that have destroyed thousands of hectares of brush and forest thus summer are started by arsonists, including the so-called eco-mafia and firefighters creating work for themselves.