Naples

Firestarters 'killers' says southern bishop (2)

'Unlike ISIS, don't have courage to claim crimes'

Firestarters 'killers' says southern bishop (2)

Naples, August 14 - Italian firestarters are killers, a southern Italian bishop said Monday. The wildfires that have devastated greenery on Vesuvius are the fruit of a "precise plan, a design, a criminal strategy which has caused a drama of incalculable consequences," said Acerra Bishop Antonio Di Donna. He said "there are many ways to kill but in this way they kill the future of whole generations. At least the terrorists of ISIS have the courage to claim their criminal actions, these people don't". Many of the wildfires that have destroyed thousands of hectares of brush and forest thus summer are started by arsonists, including the so-called eco-mafia and firefighters creating work for themselves.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Uomo senza braccio in autostrada, ecco cosa è successo

Il primo soccorritore: «Una scena agghiacciante»

Il primo soccorritore:
«Una scena agghiacciante»

di Emanuele Rigano

Paura per Oliver, ma non è la sua "ultima corsa" VIDEO

Oliver non ce l'ha fatta, è stata la sua "ultima corsa" / VIDEO

di Nuccio Anselmo

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

Giallo in autostrada, trovato uomo senza braccio

di Antonio Sangiorgi

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

Nuovamente amputato il braccio del 23enne

di Francesco Triolo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33