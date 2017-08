Family killed in motorway crash

Trapani, August 14 - A father, mother and daughter were killed in a crash on the Trapani-Palermo A29 motorway early Monday. Roberto Orestano, 49, Rosa Parrinello, 47, and Miriam Orestano, 18, were killed when their Mercedes hit a Lancia Lybra whose driver was injured. Two other Orestano children, aged 22 and 15, were seriously injured.