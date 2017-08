Golf: Molinari comes second in US PGA

Rome, August 14 - Francesco Molinari came joint second in the US PGA championship on Sunday, two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas, equalling the best finish by an Italian in a major. At six under, the Turin-born golfer finished level with USA's Patrick Reed and South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, equalling Costantino Rocca's 1995 second place behind John Daly after a play-off in the Open Championship.