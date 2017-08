Pope says promote migrant welcome culture (2)

Vatican City, August 14 - Pope Francis on Monday called for the promotion of a culture of greater welcome for migrants. In a message to a southern Italian meeting on Mediterranean rescues involving 250 young people from 31 countries, he said "an ever more generous commitment is needed to favour the culture of welcome and solidarity, thus promoting peace and fraternity among peoples". The meeting, titled Mediterranean, A Port of Fraternity, was sponsored by the diocese of Ugento-Santa Maria di Leuca, with the backing of numerous institutions and associations. It ends today.