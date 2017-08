Alfano praises Merkel on migrants

Rome, August 14 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Monday praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to let in one million Syrian refugees but said today's situation in the central Mediterranean was "completely different" because of the high number of economic migrants. Speaking to German daily Bild, Alfano said Merkel in 2015 "put herself on the right side of history, she showed true leadership, with force and courage". But he went on: "The situation on the central Mediterranean route is now completely different because alongside refugees many economic migrants are coming in".