Boldrini says will sue haters (2)

Rome
14/08/2017
Rome, August 14 - Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini said Monday she would sue the haters who insult her on Facebook after enduring four years of taunts and slurs. "Enough is enough, the tenor of these comments has passed the limit allowed. I have decided that from now on I will defend my rights in the courts," said Boldrini, a hate figure for right wingers for her liberal stances, especially over migrant reception. "I have long reflected whether to take action in this way, but after four and a half years of daily slurs, threats and violent messages I decided I was entitled to take this decision as a woman, mother and representative of the institutions".
