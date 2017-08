Gentiloni visits quake zone

Rome, August 14 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday visited the central Italian area jit by deadly earthquakes last year after a local mayor said the population had been "fooled" by the government over post-quake tax breaks. Gentiloni was set to visit the village of Arquata del Tronto in Marche, one of the villages flattened by quakes in August and October that left 300 dead. The mayor of the Lazio village of Aamatrice, Sergio Pirozzi, said "they fooled us on the exemption from taxes and contributions".