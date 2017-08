Italian sea claims three victims

Rome, August 11 - Three people died within hours of each other in the sea off Italy as strong winds changed the water conditions on Friday. A 51-year-old man drowned at Castellabate, near Salerno, as he tried to save his 16-year-old daughter who got into trouble in rough water. The girl was saved by other people. A 31-year-old died at Capo di Sorrento after diving in the water with his girlfriend and then finding himself unable to get out on the rocks. The body of 50-year-old who went missing at Castiglione della Pescaia after a night swim was recovered on Friday.