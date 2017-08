Human remains found on Mt Bianco glacier

Aosta, August 11 - Human remains have been found on the Brenva glacier on the Italian side of Monte Bianco, the finance police's Alpine rescue branch said on Friday. They are probably the remains of a mountaineer who went missing in the 1980s. The backpack and ice axe are of a French brand and date back to the early 1980s, according to initial analysis. "With the melting of the glaciers, findings like this are increasing," said Marshall Delfino Viglione of the Alpine rescue, referring to the effects of climate change.