Products seized over eggs scandal - Italian health ministry (2)

Rome
11/08/2017
Rome, August 11 - Italy's health authorities have seized some products coming from a French firm that had used eggs from one of the Dutch facilities involved in the Fipronil case, the health ministry said on Friday. The ministry said the products had never gone on sale in Italy and were flagged by report from France on the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) on August 8. It said the seized products from the only firm on a list involved in the case to have sent products to Italy in the last three months. As a result, the health ministry said that there is no evidence that eggs or products contained eggs contaminated with Fipronil, an insecticide, were distributed in Italy. Italy is among 15 countries to feature on a list of those that received eggs from companies involved in the case, a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday. This does not necessarily mean that infected eggs or products arrived in Italy.
