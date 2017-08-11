Rome

Products seized over eggs scandal - Italian health ministry (2)

Products never went on sale

Products seized over eggs scandal - Italian health ministry (2)

Rome, August 11 - Italy's health authorities have seized some products coming from a French firm that had used eggs from one of the Dutch facilities involved in the Fipronil case, the health ministry said on Friday. The ministry said the products had never gone on sale in Italy and were flagged by report from France on the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) on August 8. It said the seized products from the only firm on a list involved in the case to have sent products to Italy in the last three months. As a result, the health ministry said that there is no evidence that eggs or products contained eggs contaminated with Fipronil, an insecticide, were distributed in Italy. Italy is among 15 countries to feature on a list of those that received eggs from companies involved in the case, a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday. This does not necessarily mean that infected eggs or products arrived in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sfiorata tragedia al Ringo

Sfiorata tragedia al Ringo

Cade dalla barella e muore

Cade dalla barella e muore

di Francesco Maria Storino

Mangiano il cibo del buffet e finiscono al pronto soccorso

Mangiano il cibo del buffet e finiscono al pronto soccorso

di Antonella Balestrieri

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

di Claudia Benassai

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33