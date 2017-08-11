Pavia

Firefighter allegedly started fires to put them out

Volunteer wanted 'adrenaline of TV series'

Firefighter allegedly started fires to put them out

Pavia, August 11 - A volunteer auxiliary firefighter has been reported to prosecutors by Carabinieri police for allegedly starting fires near the northern city of Pavia so he could raise the alarm and put them out with his colleagues, sources aid Friday. The police were suspicious after a recent series of fires in the area of the town of Lomellina and filmed the man in the act. He is said to have told the Carabinieri that he wanted to emulate the action in a famous TV series and started the fires because there were not enough in Lomellina. The suspect has quit the firefighting post.

