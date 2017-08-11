Firefighter allegedly started fires to put them out

Pavia
11/08/2017
Pavia, August 11 - A volunteer auxiliary firefighter has been reported to prosecutors by Carabinieri police for allegedly starting fires near the northern city of Pavia so he could raise the alarm and put them out with his colleagues, sources aid Friday. The police were suspicious after a recent series of fires in the area of the town of Lomellina and filmed the man in the act. He is said to have told the Carabinieri that he wanted to emulate the action in a famous TV series and started the fires because there were not enough in Lomellina. The suspect has quit the firefighting post.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne
di Vinicio Leonetti
di Francesco Maria Storino
Mangiano il cibo del buffet e finiscono al pronto soccorso
di Antonella Balestrieri
Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO
di Claudia Benassai
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online