Legambiente says 40% of sea water samples polluted

Rome, August 11 - Environmental association Legambiente said Friday around 40% of sea water samples it has taken around the country are polluted in an annual report on the findings taken from its Goletta Verde boat. It said that bacteria were above the levels admitted by law at 105 of the 260 areas examined. It said this was due to untreated sewage in the sea. It said 38 of the areas examined were in a "chronic" condition", including eight in Lazio, seven in Calabria and five in Campania and Sicily.