Fifth NGO signs code of conduct for migrant rescues

Rome, August 11 - SOS Mediterranee on Friday became the fifth NGO to sign the Italian-drafted code of conduct for organizations involved in migrant rescues on the Mediterranean. The charity inked the document at the interior ministry, having initially refused to sign up to it. Among other things, NGOs that sign the code agree not to enter Libyan territorial waters. Three NGOs have still not signed up. Those who do not sign are not guaranteed access to Italian ports.