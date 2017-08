Inflation slowed to 1.1% in July - ISTAT (2)

Rome, August 11 - Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 1.1% in July from 1.2% in June, ISTAT said on Friday, confirming its flash estimate. The statistics agency said that its consumer price index was up 0.1% with respect to June in month-on-month terms. ISTAT said its 'trolley' index for food and other items most frequently bought by families was up 0.8% with respect to 12 months ago.