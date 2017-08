Farmers chased down, executed in Puglia hit

Foggia, August 11 - Aurelio and Luigi Luciani, two brothers and farmers who were were killed in Puglia on Wednesday, apparently because they witnessed a mafia hit, were chased down in their pickup truck and killed with shots from a AK 47 Kalashnikov rifle, according to autopsies, sources said Friday. Aurelio Luciani got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was hit by two shots to the side and one to the backside. His brother was shot twice in the head and once to the back of the neck.