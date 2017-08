Puglia boss killed by two shots to back of neck

Foggia, August 11 - Mario Luciano Romito, the suspected mobster who was among four killed in a hit in the Puglia town of San Marco in Lamis on Wednesday, was murdered by two shots to the back of the neck, sources said Friday. His brother-in-law and driver, Matteo de Palma, was also killed by a shotgun blow to the back of the neck. The two farmer siblings murdered for being witnesses to the hit were killed by shots from short range, sources said.