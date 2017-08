Ban on public funeral for murdered Puglia boss

Foggia, August 11 - The police chief of the Puglia city of Foggia has forbidden a public funeral for suspected mafia boss Mario Luciano Romito, who was among four people killed in a hit at the nearby town of San Marco in Lamis on Wednesday. The funeral of Aurelio and Luigi Luciani, two brothers and farmers who were also killed, apparently because they witnessed the hit, will take place later on Friday. San Marco in Lamis has declared a day of mourning. Romito's brother-in-law and driver was killed too.