Palermo

'No confidence' in Licata mayor who took on illegal building

Cambiano has security escort following repeated threats

Palermo, August 10 - The council assembly of the Sicilian city of Licata has passed a no-confidence motion against Mayor Angelo Cambiano, who has a security escort due to repeated threats over his crackdown in illegal building. The motion was presented by 16 councillors who said mistakes by Cambiano led to less money arriving in the city coffers. Cambiano said he thinks there was something else behind the move. "Everyone knows what the real reason is, but they don't have the courage to say it," commented Cambiano, adding that he would challenge the outcome even though he was "disappointed and bitter". Green Party leader Angelo Bonelli blamed the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "While Licata Mayor Angelo Cambiano is kicked out over his battle for legality against illegal construction, the 5-Star Movement is winking at those who break the law and have shown that they are the same as the other parties who are responsible for the Sicilian disaster," said Bonelli.

