ENAC restores Alitalia's definitive licence (2)

Rome, August 10 - Italian civil aviation authority ENAC said Thursday that it had restored the definitive licence of Alitalia and Alitalia Cityliner. It also said that it had revoked the provisional licences granted when Alitalia was put into extraordinary administration earlier this year. ENAC said that this was possible as Alitalia's commissioners "have committed to guarantee the regular continuation of the business". The government is trying to find a new buyer for the troubled former flag-carrier.