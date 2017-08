Job vacancy rate hits high, sign firms are hiring (2)

Rome, August 10 - Italy's job vacancy rate (JVR) climbed to 0.9% in the second quarter of 2017, according to a preliminary estimate released by national statistics agency ISTAT on Thursday, a possible sign that firms are hiring more as the economic recovery takes grip. The rate is 0.1 of a percentage point up with respect to the first quarter and it is the highest level since the start of the statistical series for this factor in 2010. The JVR is the percentage of vacant posts compared with the total number of occupied and unoccupied posts.