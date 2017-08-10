Rome

Italian exports up 0.6% in second quarter (2)

Drop of 1% in June on May but year-on-year figure up 8.2%

Italian exports up 0.6% in second quarter (2)

Rome, August 10 - Italian exports increased 0.6% in the second quarter of 2017 with respect to the previous three months, thanks to a 2.3% rise in exports to other EU countries, ISTAT said Thursday. Imports were up 0.9% in the second quarter, the national statistics agency said. It said June exports were 1% down on May but 8.2% higher with respect to the same month last year. It said imports were down 2.9% in June on May but up 9.9% in year-on-year terms. Italy's trade surplus for the first half of 2017 was 19.1 billion euros, 36 billion when energy products are excluded, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said exports were up 8% in the first six months of 2017 with respect to the same period last year, while imports were up 11.3%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

di Claudia Benassai

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

di Domenico Bertè

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

di Vinicio Leonetti

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33