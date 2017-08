Viareggio restaurant kicks out mayor over Bermuda shorts

Viareggio, August 10 - Giorgio Del Ghingaro, the mayor of the Tuscan seaside city of Viareggio, said on Facebook that he was kicked out of a local restaurant on Wednesday for wearing Bermuda shorts. The eatery's dress code demands long trousers. Del Ghingaro said on Facebook that it was an "unpleasant" and "slightly humiliating" experience, adding that he felt that he had "suffered a minor (act of) violence". The restaurant of the Club Nautico Versilia replied that all customers have to respect its rules.