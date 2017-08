Italian exports up 0.6% in second quarter

Rome, August 10 - Italian exports increased 0.6% in the second quarter of 2017 with respect to the previous three months, thanks to a 2.3% rise in exports to other EU countries, ISTAT said Thursday. Imports were up 0.9% in the second quarter, the national statistics agency said. It said June exports were 1% down on May but 8.2% higher with respect to the same month last year. It said imports were down 2.9% in June on May but up 9.9% in year-on-year terms.