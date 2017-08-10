Soccer: Dybala to wear Juventus No. 10 shirt

Turin, August 10 - Juventus have announced that Argentina striker Paulo Dybala will wear their number 10 shirt next season. Awarding the number donned in the past by greats like Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero has been seen as the Turin giants' way of telling the player he is at the centre of their project. The shirt had been vacant since Paul Pogba left to joint Manchester United a year ago. "In 94 appearances for Juventus, the Argentina international has recorded a phenomenal 42 goals - that despite converting from a traditional striker's position to a deeper-lying forward role, where his creative spark and eye for the spectacular have made him worthy of becoming Juventus' new number 10," the Italian champions said.