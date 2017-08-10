Perugia

Those helping migrants must respect law-CEI chief (2)

Bassetti warns against being seen to help traffickers

Those helping migrants must respect law-CEI chief (2)

Perugia, August 10 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of Italian bishops conference CEI, said Thursday that those helping migrants must stick strictly to the law to ensure they are not seen as being accomplices of human traffickers. "I reiterate the clearest rejection of any form of modern slavery in the face of the aberrant plague of human trafficking," Bassetti said. "But I also lay claim with equal vigor to the need for an ethic of responsibility and respect of the law. "Precisely to defend the interests of the weakest, we cannot run the risk - not even for pure idealism that dramatically transforms into naiveness - of giving the pretext of collaborating with the traffickers of human meat, even if this is false". Some politicians have criticised the work of NGOs involved in migrant rescues in the Mediterranean, saying they are encouraging traffickers. Sicilian prosecutors recently seized a ship run by a German NGO in a probe over alleged aiding of illegal immigration. The NGO in question refused to sign a code of conduct at the interior ministry for organizations involved in rescues.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

di Claudia Benassai

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

di Domenico Bertè

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

di Vinicio Leonetti

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33