Rome

Puglia mafia not 'second tier' Roberti says after hit (2)

Anti-mafia chief says 300 murders in 30-yr war between clans

Puglia mafia not 'second tier' Roberti says after hit (2)

Rome, August 10 - National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Franco Roberti said Thursday that organised crime in Puglia should not be considered less dangerous that other more famous syndicates following an apparent mob hit in which four people were killed Wednesday. "Puglia criminals, especially this wicked form of crime in the province of Foggia, have been considered a second-tier mafia for too long," Roberti told RAI radio. He said that a 30-year feud between clans in the area had produced 300 murders and in 80% of cases the killer went unpunished. Mario Luciano Romito, the 50-year-old leader of a group that is said to be at war with the Libergolis clan in the Gargano area of Puglia, was among those killed in the hit at San Marco in Lamis, near Foggia. Romito's brother-in-law, driver Matteo De Palma, was also killed. The two other victims were probably eye-witnesses to the hit. The 'commando' of four or five gunmen that carried out the hit is thought to have chased down the pickup truck were travelling in after murdering Romito and De Palma in a Volkswagen Beetle. Interior Minister Marco Minniti will chair a meeting of the national public order and security committee in Foggia on Thursday

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

Motoscafo affonda alle Eolie - LE FOTO

di Claudia Benassai

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

E' nata una nuova isola pedonale

di Domenico Bertè

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

Schianto sulla statale 18, morto 39enne

di Vinicio Leonetti

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33