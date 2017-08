Man detained for attacking woman patient in hospital

Taranto, August 10 - A 42-year-old man, Giovanni Maggio, was detained late on Wednesday in relation to an attack on an elderly patient at Taranto's Santissima Annunziata. Adriana Dursi, 74, is on verge of death after suffering blows to the head with a blunt object. Maggio was nabbed after as a result of examination of closed-circuit video footage and the accounts of eyewitnesses.