Puglia mafia not 'second tier' - Roberti after hit

Rome, August 10 - National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Franco Roberti said Thursday that organised crime in Puglia should not be considered less dangerous that other more famous syndicates following an apparent mob hit in which four people were killed Wednesday. "Puglia criminals, especially this wicked form of crime in the province of Foggia, have been considered a second-tier mafia for too long," Roberti told RAI radio. He said that a 30-year feud between clans in the area had produced 300 murders and in 80% of cases the killer went unpunished.