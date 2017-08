Double killer escapes from jail for minors (2)

Cagliari, August 9 - Paolo Enrico Pinna, a 19-year-old recently sentenced to 20 years in jail for two murders committed in 2015, before he was 18, has escaped from a jail for minors at Quartucciu, Cagliari, sources said Wednesday. In April Pinna was convicted of the murders of Gianluca Monni, 19, and Stefano Masala, 28, in Sardinian towns. On May 8, 2015, 19-year-old Monni from the town of Orune was killed while waiting for a bus to school. Masala, 28, went missing from the nearby town of Nule the day before Monni's killing and was never found. The escape is the latest in a series of recent jail breaks in Italy.