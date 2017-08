Heat wave set to simmer down

Rome, August 9 - The intense heat wave that has gripped Italy for weeks is set to continue on Thursday before temperatures gradually start to come down, according to weather forecasts. The cooling of temperatures, however, will also be accompanied by rain and storms, especially in northern Italy, forecasters say. Extreme weather in northern Italy claimed several lives last weekend. The number of major cities on the health ministry's maximum heat alert, red level three, will fall from 19 on Wednesday to 16 on Thursday and then just one, Catania, on Friday.