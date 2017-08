Soccer: Italy coach Ventura's contract extended to 2020 (2)

Rome, August 9 - Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura's contact has been extended to run until Euro 2020, Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Carlo Tavecchio announced Wednesday. Former Torino boss Ventura took after the Azzurri bench last year, replacing Antonio Conte, who had led the national team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016. Italy have not qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia yet. They are joint top of European qualifying Group G with Spain with 16 points from six games, although the Spaniards have a better goal difference. A September 2 match against Spain in Madrid looks set to be decisive to see who will qualify as group winners and who will have to take part in a playoff.