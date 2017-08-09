Tennis: Errani bemoans 'lies' after doping ban (2)

Rome, August 9 - Italy's Sara Errani said Wednesday that she has been the victim of lies after being hit with a two-month ban for testing positive for letrozole. The five-time doubles grand slam winner and 2012 French Open singles finalist said the positive test was down to her eating tortellini contaminated by a medicine taken by her mother, an assertion many commentators mocked. "Letrozole does not have doping effects," Errani said. "I've been hit by so many lies. I've read things that go from the ridiculous to the absurd. I have never taken a doping substance. "The (International Tennis Federation) ITF sentence says that there is no evidence that this substance improves the performance of elite tennis players. "But my reputation has been destroyed by this care". Errani said she continued to be in favour of life bans from sport for drugs cheats and reiterated that food contamination was the only explanation for the positive test. "We don't know exactly how it happened," she said. "That tortellino is the only option because we have eliminated all the others".