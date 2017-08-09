Modena

Two probed over swimmer Dall'Aglio's death

Association head, coach in culpable homicide investigation

Two probed over swimmer Dall'Aglio's death

Modena, August 9 - Two people are under investigation in a probe into suspected culpable homicide over the death of Italian swimmer Mattia Dall'Aglio, sources said Wednesday. The 24-year-old, who was called up for the 2015 Summer Universiade in South Korea, died while he was working out in a weights room linked to a swimming pool in the northern city of Modena on Sunday. Katia Marino, the head of the association that runs the complex, and a coach are the people under investigation, sources said. Prosecutors have said an autopsy will be carried out "not just to establish the state of health, but also whether he had taken pharmaceuticals of any nature". The death may have been caused by a heart attack.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Gea nei versi del nonno

Gea nei versi del nonno

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33