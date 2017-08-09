Two probed over swimmer Dall'Aglio's death

Modena, August 9 - Two people are under investigation in a probe into suspected culpable homicide over the death of Italian swimmer Mattia Dall'Aglio, sources said Wednesday. The 24-year-old, who was called up for the 2015 Summer Universiade in South Korea, died while he was working out in a weights room linked to a swimming pool in the northern city of Modena on Sunday. Katia Marino, the head of the association that runs the complex, and a coach are the people under investigation, sources said. Prosecutors have said an autopsy will be carried out "not just to establish the state of health, but also whether he had taken pharmaceuticals of any nature". The death may have been caused by a heart attack.