Rome

Dangerous to change retirement age mechanism-Boeri (3)

Effects both 'in front and behind' - INPS chief

Dangerous to change retirement age mechanism-Boeri (3)

Rome, August 9 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social-security agency INPS, said Wednesday that it would be "extremely dangerous to touch" the mechanism that alters Italy's retirement age on the basis of life expectancy. Boeri told State broadcaster RAI that this would potentially have effects on various generations, both "in front and behind". The INPS chief was commenting after the State accounts department, the Ragioneria Generale dello Stato, on Tuesday warned that delaying raising the retirement age to 67 would endanger the sustainability of the pensions system. Boeri warned that if Italy's retirement age did not gradually go up "the pensions will be lower". He added that this "will not be in the interests of the weakest (groups) of workers either", being as the pension system is now based on contributions people pay in, not final year salaries.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Gea nei versi del nonno

Gea nei versi del nonno

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33