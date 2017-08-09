Dangerous to change retirement age mechanism-Boeri (3)

Rome, August 9 - Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social-security agency INPS, said Wednesday that it would be "extremely dangerous to touch" the mechanism that alters Italy's retirement age on the basis of life expectancy. Boeri told State broadcaster RAI that this would potentially have effects on various generations, both "in front and behind". The INPS chief was commenting after the State accounts department, the Ragioneria Generale dello Stato, on Tuesday warned that delaying raising the retirement age to 67 would endanger the sustainability of the pensions system. Boeri warned that if Italy's retirement age did not gradually go up "the pensions will be lower". He added that this "will not be in the interests of the weakest (groups) of workers either", being as the pension system is now based on contributions people pay in, not final year salaries.