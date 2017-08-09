Suspected mobsters, eye-witnesses killed in Puglia shooting (2)

San Marco in Lamis, August 9 - A suspected mafia clan boss and his brother-in-law were shot dead in San Marco in Lamis, near the southern city of Foggia, on Wednesday along with two other people who were probably eye-witnesses to the hit. Mario Luciano Romito, the 50-year-old leader of a group that is said to be at war with the Libergolis clan in the Gargano area of Puglia, was found dead in a Volkswagen Beetle. Romito's brother-in-law, driver Matteo De Palma, was also killed, investigative sources said. The two other victims may have been farmers as the van they were traveling contained farm tools. The 'commando' of four or five gunmen that carried out the hit is thought to have chased down the van after murdering the men in the Beetle. One of the men in the van was found dead at the scene while the other died of his injuries in hospital.