Suspected clan boss among San Marco in Lamis victims

San Marco in Lamis, August 9 - A 50-year-old suspected mafia clan boss, Mario Luciano Romito, was among four people shot dead in a car on Wednesday in San Marco in Lamis, near the southern city of Foggia, source said. Romito was at the helm of a group that is said to be at war with the Libergolis clan in the Gargano area of Puglia. Romito's brother-in-law, driver Matteo De Palma, was also killed, investigative sources said.