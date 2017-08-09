Vatican City

Pope pained by Nigeria attack, violence in CAR (2)

Francis calls for 'end to every form of hatred and violence'

Pope pained by Nigeria attack, violence in CAR (2)

Vatican City, August 9 - Pope Francis expressed dismay during his weekly general audience on Wednesday about Sunday's attack on a church in Nigeria and reports that Christians have been targeted in a new attack in the Central African Republic. "I am profoundly saddened by the massacre that took place last Sunday in Nigeria, inside a church, where innocent people were killed," Francis said. "And unfortunately this morning news reaches us of murderous violence in the Central African Republic, against Christian communities. "I hope that there may be an end to every form of hatred and violence, and that such shameful crimes perpetrated in places of worship, where the faithful gather to pray, may never be repeated. "Let us think of our brothers and sisters in Nigeria and in the Central African Republic. Let us pray for them, all together". At least 13 people were killed and 26 others were wounded when gunmen opened fire on worshippers at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Ozubulu near the Nigerian city of Onitsha on Sunday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Gea nei versi del nonno

Gea nei versi del nonno

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33