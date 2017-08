Patient brain dead after being attacked in hospital (2)

Taranto, August 9 - A woman was declared brain dead overnight after being hit in the head by a blunt instrument at Taranto's Santissima Annunziata hospital by a man who then fled the scene, sources said on Wednesday. The 73-year-old woman was attacked while she was on a hospital bed waiting for treatment in the emergency room late on Tuesday. Police are looking for a man aged around 40 with long, curly hair. Investigators have not yet established whether the killer knew the woman or is mentally ill.