Rome

Hard work of recent years paying off - Renzi (2)

We have problems but data encouraging, says PD leader

Rome, August 9 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that the work done by his 2014-2016 government and followed up by the current administration of Premier Paolo Gentiloni was paying dividends now. "Italy certainly still has many problems, there are areas of suffering that we are working on and will work on," Renzi said on Facebook. "But the hard work of recent years is starting to bear fruit. "The economy is going better than analysts forecast only months ago, GDP is rising more than forecast and all the experts say the employment, industrial production and export data are encouraging. "Let's go forward, forward together".

