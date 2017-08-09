Rome

Ministers bravo on migrants, no rows says Renzi (2)

PD leader hails 3.5% drop in arrivals on Facebook

Ministers bravo on migrants, no rows says Renzi (2)

Rome, August 9 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that government ministers had done well to avoid public spats, amid reports of tension within the executive over the Italian-drafted code of conduct for NGOs involved in migrant rescues at sea. "No controversy can overshadow the results of the last few weeks, starting with the significant reduction in the number of arrivals (down 3.5% on 2016)," ex-premier Renzi said via Facebook. "And our ministers, who are good and capable, are doing a good job. "I realize that it's August but we won't resort to rowing of those who want to turn everything into an external election campaign. President Sergio Mattarella on Monday took the unusual step of issuing a statement backing a member of the government, Interior Minister Marco Minniti, after he skipped a cabinet meeting, fuelling speculation that he was think of quitting over differences about application of the code. The premier's office also came out of support of Minniti. Among other things, NGOs who sign the code pledge not to enter Libyan territorial waters to conduct rescues. NGOs that do not sign up to it are not guaranteed use of Italian ports. It is part of a strategy aiming to stopping the massive wave of migrants coming to Italy from North Africa. But other members of the government reportedly have doubts about the code. The tension escalated after a ship run by Doctors Without Frontier (MSF), one of the NGOs that did not sign the code, transferred a group a rescued migrants to the Italian Coast Guard at sea at the weekend, without having to enter a port. The coast guard answers to the ministry under Transport Minister Graziano Delrio. Many Italian newspapers have reported that Renzi, who is set to try to win back his old job as premier in elections next year, had sided with Delrio. Minniti said Tuesday that there was no tension with the transport minister.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Gea nei versi del nonno

Gea nei versi del nonno

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

Niente casa in affitto: «Respinti perché siamo del Sud»

di Giovanni Pastore

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

Perde il controllo della moto, morto 47enne

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33