Ministers bravo on migrants, no rows - Renzi

Rome, August 9 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday that government ministers had done well to avoid public spats, amid reports of tension within the executive over the Italian-drafted code of conduct for NGOs involved in migrant rescues at sea. "No controversy can overshadow the results of the last few weeks, starting with the significant reduction in the number of arrivals (down 3.5% on 2016)," ex-premier Renzi said via Facebook. "And our ministers, who are good and capable, are doing a good job. I realize that it's August but we won't resort to rowing".