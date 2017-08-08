Rome

Soccer: Plainclothes Totti has first day as Roma director

Rome, August 8 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti showed up dressed in plain clothes at the team's training ground, Trigoria, on his first day as a team director on Tuesday. The team, now under the coaching of Eusebio Di Francesco, brought former Spanish footballer Monchi on as sporting director in April. "It's a bit strange to have him at my side and not see him dressed as a player, but at the same time it's nice because it makes me realize that soon I'll be working beside him," Monchi said at a press conference to present new French forward Gregoire Defrel, who was signed over the summer. "Francesco wanted to know a bit how the group was doing, see the new players and training; he seems really comfortable in his new role," Monchi said. Monchi and Totti attended Tuesday's training session together with general manager Mauro Baldissoni. The team travels to Spain on Wednesday for a friendly match on Thursday against Sevilla.

