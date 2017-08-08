Rome

Tajani says code of conduct necessary (2)

Italy should speak with one voice -European Parliament President

Tajani says code of conduct necessary (2)

Rome, August 8 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that the Italian-drafted code of conduct for NGOs conducting migrant rescues in the Mediterranean was necessary. "The code is indispensable because things were happening that created worry and suspicion," Tajani told State broadcaster RAI. "Rules are needed and it is indispensable that they are respected". Some people in Italy have expressed fears that NGO migrant rescues may actually be helping human traffickers and a ship run by a German charity was seized last week in relation to a probe into alleged aiding of illegal immigration. "The Commission was clear, but it is important that Italy speaks with only one voice," Tajani said. "There cannot be changing policies and the message of the Italian president was important in this regard". On Monday President Sergio Mattarella issued a statement of support of Interior Minister Marco Minniti, whose ministry was behind the code, amid reported friction about its application within the government.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO

di Franco Perdichizzi

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

Oggi l’ultimo saluto a Gea

di Franco Perdichizzi

Tanto sangue sulla “Strada che non c’è”

Tanto sangue sulla
“Strada che non c’è”

di Vinicio Leonetti

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli, è gravissima

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli e muore

di Franco Perdichizzi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33