OECD sees Italian growth stable

Paris, August 8 - The OECD said Tuesday that its composite leading indicators (CLIs) suggest that Italy's growth will be stable. "The CLIs continue to point to stable growth momentum in Japan, Canada and the euro area as a whole," the OECD said. "Stable growth momentum is now also expected in the United States and Italy, while in the United Kingdom the CLI confirms the tentative signs of easing growth flagged in last month's assessment. Prospects of growth gaining momentum remain unchanged for Germany and France, as well as for China and Brazil".