Tennis: Errani gets two-month doping ban (3)

Rome, August 7 - Italy's Sara Errani has been banned for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. The ban runs from August 3. This means that Errani, who has won nine singles titles, reached the singles final of the 2012 French Open and has won five doubles grand slam titles, will be able to return to competition October 3. The 29-year-old said she was not guilty, blaming her positive drugs test for letrozole on cross contamination from a medicine taken by her mother. "I feel extremely frustrated, but I'm ace with my conscience," she said via Twitter. "I have never taken a banned substance. That substance is in a medicine that my mother has taken since 2012 and is present in our home: the only hypothesis is food contamination". The ITF said letrozole was found in a urine sample given on 16 February 2017 as part of out-of-competition testing. The ITF said her results between 16 February 2017 (the date of sample collection) and 7 June 2017 (and the date of her next test, which was negative) should be disqualified, with resulting forfeiture of the ranking points and prize money that she won at events during that period.