Rome

F-35 costs have doubled says Audit Court

But State auditor not in favour of ditching programme

F-35 costs have doubled says Audit Court

Rome, August 7 - The Audit Court said Monday that the programme for the F-35 fighter was "today behind by five years" due to "multiple technical problems" that have led costs to "practically double". The State auditor added that the employment benefits for Italy "have not yet materialised to the degree that was hoped for". Nevertheless, it said ditching the programme now would produce major economic losses as "exposure up to now in terms of financial, instrumental and human resources is fundamentally linked to the continuation of the project".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO

di Franco Perdichizzi

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli, è gravissima

Ragazza precipita dagli scogli e muore

di Franco Perdichizzi

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia

di Franco Perdichizzi

14enne precipita dagli scogli e muore

14enne precipita dagli scogli e muore

di Franco Perdichizzi

Tanto sangue sulla “Strada che non c’è”

Tanto sangue sulla
“Strada che non c’è”

di Vinicio Leonetti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33