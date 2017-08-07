F-35 costs have doubled says Audit Court

Rome
07/08/2017
Rome, August 7 - The Audit Court said Monday that the programme for the F-35 fighter was "today behind by five years" due to "multiple technical problems" that have led costs to "practically double". The State auditor added that the employment benefits for Italy "have not yet materialised to the degree that was hoped for". Nevertheless, it said ditching the programme now would produce major economic losses as "exposure up to now in terms of financial, instrumental and human resources is fundamentally linked to the continuation of the project".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO
di Franco Perdichizzi
Ragazza precipita dagli scogli e muore
di Franco Perdichizzi
Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia
di Franco Perdichizzi
14enne precipita dagli scogli e muore
di Franco Perdichizzi
Tanto sangue sulla
“Strada che non c’è”
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online