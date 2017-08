Late Cardinal Tettamanzi lying in State

Milan, August 7 - Mourners continued to pay their respects on Monday to Cardinal Dionigi Tettamanzi, the former archbishop of Milan who died aged 83 on Saturday, as he lies in state at Villa Sacro Cuore di Triuggio, in Brianza. His funeral will take place at Milan cathedral on Tuesday. Tettamanzi was an advisor of Pope John Paul II and was seen as a possible successor to him before the 2005 conclave, which elected Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger to be Pope Benedict XVI.