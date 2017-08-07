British model kidnapped for sex auction 'feared for life'

Milan
07/08/2017
Milan, August 7 - A British model has said she feared she would be murdered after being kidnapped in Milan last month and put on an online auction for bidders willing to pay to have sex with her. Milan police said at the weekend that Chloe Ayling, 20, was attacked, drugged and closed in a suitcase after being lured to the northern Italian city for a fake photo shoot. The suspected kidnapper, Lukasz Pawel Herba, a 30-year-old Polish national residing in Britain, allegedly advertised the the woman online via the deep web, while at the same time demanding ransom from her agent. "I went through a terrible experience," Ayling told State broadcaster RAI. "I feared for my life every minute. I'm infinitely grateful to the Italian and British police for saving me. They worked night and day to find me". Herba was arrested on July 18, the day after he allegedly let Ayling go, taking her the British consulate in Milan, police said. The kidnapper may have let the woman go after discovering she was unsuitable for the sex trade as she had a child, according to reports.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ragazza precipita dagli scogli - LE FOTO
di Franco Perdichizzi
Ragazza precipita dagli scogli e muore
di Franco Perdichizzi
14enne precipita dagli scogli e muore
di Franco Perdichizzi
Ragazzina cade dallo scoglio e muore dopo due ore di agonia
di Franco Perdichizzi
Caldo record, città senza acqua e al buio
di Alfonso Naso
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online